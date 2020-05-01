15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Amazon's big coronavirus spending gets a cold market response

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon announced Thursday as part of its Q1 2020 earnings that it’s planning to spend the $4 billion it would expect in profit next quarter on worker safety and resources because of the coronavirus pandemic — then its stock dropped 5% in after-hours trading.

Why it matters: If you’ve been wondering for the last six to eight weeks why some publicly traded companies seem to be resisting strong measures to curb the virus spread, this a big reason.

  • Not to mention that added pay and safety resources on could create an expectation long-term from employees that they’ll provide these as a baseline.
  • Of note: Despite its statements yesterday, Amazon continues to face criticism that it’s not doing enough to protect workers in warehouses and its Whole Foods stores.

The market isn’t a huge fan of companies investing in workers’ well-being when it means smaller margins or profits, delays, or really anything that’s not immediately up and to the right.

Case in point: Last summer, Nintendo delayed the release of the newest installment in its blockbuster game Animal Crossing, and its stock price took a hit.

  • Later that day, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser explained that it was to avoid employee burnout, which often occurs in video game development as teams near game release deadlines.

Yes, but: Risking employee’s safety and health — in a potentially deadly manner — is not worth trying to protect that stock price.

  • And luckily for Amazon, the company still beat analyst expectations on revenue for the quarter, and its advertising and cloud services divisions also kept growing along with demand on its e-commerce side.

Go deeper: Amazon workers plan sickout over working conditions

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in coronavirus spending

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon's stock was down nearly 5% in after-hours trading Thursday after the tech giant said that shareholders should expect coronavirus-related costs to eat up all the $4 billion in profits it would expect for Q2.

"If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small."
— Amazon said in a statement
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, with another 3.8 million Americans jobless claims filed last week.

The big picture: State labor departments have been overwhelmed by the rush of people seeking unemployment benefits. The number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health