Amazon workers plan sickout over working conditions amid coronavirus pandemic
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Some warehouse workers at Amazon are expected to call in sick Friday as a protest against what they say are inadequate protections for employees and retribution from the company against those who speak out.
Why it matters: Amazon has become a critical source of goods amid a pandemic that has shut down much of traditional retail. However, critics say the company has not done enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus among warehouse workers.
- An online protest is planned for 9am PT, including talks from two fired workers as well as other employees and outside experts discussing warehouse conditions.
- Amazon confirmed a significant COVID-19 outbreak at a New Jersey warehouse, with Business Insider reporting that more than 30 workers have been infected.