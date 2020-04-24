1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Amazon workers plan sickout over working conditions amid coronavirus pandemic

Ina Fried

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some warehouse workers at Amazon are expected to call in sick Friday as a protest against what they say are inadequate protections for employees and retribution from the company against those who speak out.

Why it matters: Amazon has become a critical source of goods amid a pandemic that has shut down much of traditional retail. However, critics say the company has not done enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus among warehouse workers.

  • An online protest is planned for 9am PT, including talks from two fired workers as well as other employees and outside experts discussing warehouse conditions.
  • Amazon confirmed a significant COVID-19 outbreak at a New Jersey warehouse, with Business Insider reporting that more than 30 workers have been infected.



Dan Primack

House Judiciary antitrust chair calls for temporary merger ban

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Merger activity has slowed to a trickle, but it's a raging river compared to what could be coming if some in Congress get their way.

Driving the news: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who chairs House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, yesterday proposed a moratorium on all M&A activity outside of situations in which companies are bankrupt or on the brink of insolvency.

41 mins ago - Economy & Business
Ben Geman

Coronavirus is a Rorschach test on how best to battle climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is amplifying the debate over the relevance of individual behavior in fighting climate change.

Why it matters: The real-time experiment is lending itself to different takes on whether individual steps — as opposed to only systemic policy changes, cracking down on polluters and tech innovations — can play a major role in cutting emissions.

2 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Kendall Baker

The NFL's virtual draft experiment goes smoothly

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his basement in Bronxville, N.Y. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

The virtual NFL draft went off without any major hitches (hats off to the ESPN production team), and while it was certainly low-energy at times, it was the closest thing we've had to live sports in over a month and a welcome distraction.

How it went down: Highlight packages and player analysis filled much of the airtime, and ESPN was ready with plenty of human-interest sidebars (childhood photographs, heartbreaking and heartwarming stories).

3 hours ago - Sports