Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in coronavirus spending

Sara Fischer

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon's stock was down nearly 5% in after-hours trading Thursday after tech giant said that shareholders should expect coronavirus-related costs to eat up all the $4 billion in profits it would expect for Q2.

"If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small."
— Amazon said in a statement

Details: The tech giant says that under normal circumstances it would expect to make roughly $4 billion or more in operating profit, "but these aren’t normal circumstances," the company said.

  • The company missed on earnings per share expectations but beat revenue expectations.

Yes, but: While the virus has weighed on Amazon's operating costs, particularly around the supply chains impacting its e-commerce business, its fastest-growing division (advertising), and its highest margin division (cloud), both did well and demand was way up for ecommerce.

By the numbers per CNBC:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $5.01 vs. $6.25 expected by Refinitiv consensus
  • Revenue: $75.45 billion vs. $73.61 billion expected by Refinitiv consensus
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue: $10.22 billion 

Be smart: "Amazon's huge topline acceleration isn't a complete surprise amid the pandemic's shifting consumer spending in favor of ecommerce and online grocery," says eMarketer principal analyst Andrew Lipsman. 

  • "The bottom-line performance was on the lighter side, but not altogether unexpected in light of the commerce business's escalating costs of labor and delivery logistics and shift in mix towards less profitable categories like grocery."

The bottom line: After several consecutive quarters of monster growth, expect a more conservative second quarter from Amazon due to the exposure on its delivery and ecommerce business.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Dion Rabouin

Microsoft's strong earnings give stock market bulls more ammo

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft delivered the goods in its earnings report Wednesday, announcing increased profit and sales that not only beat analysts' expectations but showed the company could continue its impressive growth trajectory in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The impact of Microsoft's strong earnings is magnified by the fact that it is one of the five Big Tech companies that account for around 20% of the entire S&P 500's market cap — along with Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook — the index's highest level of concentration since the 2000 tech bubble.

Sara Fischer

Facebook stock spikes on strong earnings, stabilization of ad slowdown

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Facebook's stock was up more than 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the tech giant reported that it beat Wall Street's expectations on revenue and earnings per share. Facebook grew its ad revenue by 17% year-over-year, despite the fact that the digital ad market is experiencing unprecedented headwinds due to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The fact that Facebook was able to beat top and bottom line revenue expectations amid the coronavirus crisis speaks to how strong the company's value proposition continues to be during the pandemic.

