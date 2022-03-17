Amazon closes MGM deal
Amazon closed its $8.45 billion deal with Hollywood studio MGM on Thursday, after the deadline for a lawsuit from U.S. regulators expired.
Why it matters: The merger will give Amazon — and Prime customers — access to MGM's content, including the James Bond franchise.
What they're saying: Amazon said in a blog post all MGM employees will join the company, which will be part of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.
Between the lines: Amazon moved forward with closing the deal after the deadline for the Federal Trade Commission to challenge the merger expired.
- The FTC is led by Amazon-critic Lina Khan, but currently deadlocked at two Democrats and two Republicans, so it's unclear she had the votes to sue.
- The European Commission signed off on the acquisition earlier this week, saying it would not reduce competition.