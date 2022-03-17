Amazon closes MGM deal

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Amazon closed its $8.45 billion deal with Hollywood studio MGM on Thursday, after the deadline for a lawsuit from U.S. regulators expired.

Why it matters: The merger will give Amazon — and Prime customers — access to MGM's content, including the James Bond franchise.

What they're saying: Amazon said in a blog post all MGM employees will join the company, which will be part of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Between the lines: Amazon moved forward with closing the deal after the deadline for the Federal Trade Commission to challenge the merger expired.