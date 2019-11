Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group reported on Monday that sales reached 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour of Singles Day, an annual 24-hour shopping fest akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: Singles Day is the world's largest online sales event. Last year, Alibaba reported $30 billion worth of Singles Day sales, dwarfing the $7.9 billion of online sales for last year's Cyber Monday in the U.S.

