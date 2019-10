Taylor Swift will perform in Shanghai on Nov. 10 as part of Alibaba's countdown to its Singles' Day sale, the world's largest online shopping event.

Why it matters: It's an easy way for the world's biggest pop star to get huge exposure in a massive market, but Swift is sure to face some blowback for choosing to perform for a Chinese tech giant after the recent NBA controversy highlighted the power that China's economy can have over Americans' free speech.