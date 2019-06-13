Alibaba files for secondary stock listing in Hong Kong: Reports

Alibaba has filed confidentially for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg and Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Details: The deal is being led by Chinese investment bank CICC and Swiss-based Credit Suisse, according to the news organizations. The Chinese e-commerce giant filed the application this week without the need for financial disclosures, Bloomberg reports. It comes 5 years after Alibaba raised $25 billion via an IPO in New York.

