Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Alibaba files for secondary stock listing in Hong Kong: Reports

Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma speaks at the unveiling of the Alibaba Showcase at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 10, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma. Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Alibaba has filed confidentially for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg and Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Details: The deal is being led by Chinese investment bank CICC and Swiss-based Credit Suisse, according to the news organizations. The Chinese e-commerce giant filed the application this week without the need for financial disclosures, Bloomberg reports. It comes 5 years after Alibaba raised $25 billion via an IPO in New York.

Go deeper: Alibaba weighs $20 billion secondary offering in Hong Kong

Alibaba Group