Critics decry attack ad targeting Ocasio-Cortez aired during Dem debate

A TV ad that ran during Thursday night's Democratic primary debate and targeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), has garnered backlash against the Republican PAC that bankrolled the commercial and the network that ran it, reports the New York Times.

The impact: Ocasio-Cortez said the ad's creator, a group called New Faces GOP, is essentially writing "a love letter to the G.O.P.’s white supremacist case." Others are questioning why ABC, the network that hosted the 3rd round debate night, approved and ran the ad. Some are calling for a boycott of ABC, per the Times.