Alabama sends slate of anti-trans measures to governor's desk

The Alabama Senate Thursday passed its own version of Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill — dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" law — and OK'd a bill that would criminalize providing gender-affirming care for trans youth up to the age 19, per AL.com and NBC 15.

Why it matters: Both measures are headed to the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey (R). The news follows a recent trend of Republican-led state legislatures across the country introducing and passing bills that target transgender youth and restrict discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

Details: The measure that aims to restrict teachers from “instruction” on sexual orientation in the classroom would apply to grades K-5. It was an amendment to a bill that would require trans kids to go to the bathroom corresponding with their assigned at birth

Civil rights groups including Lambda Legal, the Transgender Law Center, and the ACLU said they'd sue to stop SB 184 from going into effect.

That law would make it a felony for medical professionals to provide gender affirming care for youth under the age of 19.

What they're saying: “If passed and signed into law, Alabama will have the most deadly, sweeping, and hostile law targeting transgender people in the country,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for Trans Justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project.

"Today's vote in Alabama will only serve to harm kids," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing Thursday.

"But Alabama's lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, that laws and policies preventing care that health care professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the constitution and federal law."

State Rep. Scott Stadthagen, who authored the bathroom bill, denied that his bill is targeting trans students, according to al.com, and instead described the measure as aimed at protecting cisgender female students’ safety.

Context: Over two-thirds of LGBTQ youth said recent debates over state laws that target transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a March poll by the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

Go deeper: