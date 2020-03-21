2 hours ago - Health

Airport workers face layoffs across the U.S. as coronavirus spreads

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of airport employees are being let go across the United States as the novel coronavirus continues to spread and negatively impacts the travel industry.

The latest: More than 1,200 workers were laid off by OTG on Wednesday, which operates stores and restaurants at La Guardia, Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International airports in New York, according to The New York Times.

  • OTG informed its employees they would not receive severance and their health insurance would expire on March 31.
  • Lawrence Schwartz, a senior executive at OTG, told the Times he and other executives will take a 50% pay cut and will forgo bonuses.

The big picture:

Be smart via Axios' Dion Rabouin: “There is a lot of uncertainty around coronavirus, and it is pretty clear that it is having an effect on travel demand — not just from China, and not just internationally, but for domestic business and leisure travel as well," USTA president and CEO Roger Dow said in a statement.

Jacob Knutson

Control tower at Chicago's Midway Airport closes after employees contract coronavirus

A plane takes off from Chicago's Midway International Airport in 2018. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The control tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport closed Tuesday after "several" employees tested positive for coronavirus, the Federal Aviation Administration said, per CNBC.

The state of play: Midway, Illinois' second-largest airport and the nation's 27th-busiest, remained open thanks to backup facilities but still faced dozens of cancellations.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus to deliver largest decline in international travel to U.S. since financial crisis

People wearing masks talk in New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Foreign travel to the U.S. is slated to tumble over the next six months, according to the latest data from the U.S. Travel Association.

What's happening: The USTA's three-month Leading Travel Index (LTI) projects international inbound travel will fall by 6% year-over-year, "as the coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the global economy," the agency said in a release Tuesday.

Ursula Perano

United Airlines cutting April flights amid coronavirus fears

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images.

United Airlines will be cutting flights in April due to slowed demand amid growing fears over the novel coronavirus, per CNBC.

Where it stands: International flights will be cut by 20% and domestic flights by 10%. The rollback comes as coronavirus has spread worldwide since January — largely due to international travel stemming from Wuhan, China, and other sites of major outbreaks, including Italy and Iran.

