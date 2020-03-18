Control tower at Chicago's Midway Airport closes after employees contract coronavirus
A plane takes off from Chicago's Midway International Airport in 2018. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
The control tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport closed Tuesday after "several" employees tested positive for coronavirus, the Federal Aviation Administration said, per CNBC.
The state of play: Midway, Illinois' second-largest airport and the nation's 27th-busiest, remained open thanks to backup facilities but still faced dozens of cancellations.
