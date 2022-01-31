Sign up for our daily briefing

Prosecutors reach hate crimes plea deal with 2 of Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

Rebecca Falconer

A demonstrator holds a sign with an image of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, in October. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Two of Ahmaud Arbery's killers Travis and Gregory McMichael have reached plea agreements with prosecutors in their federal hate crimes case concerning the Black jogger's 2020 murder in Georgia, according to court filings submitted Sunday night.

Why it matters: The pair, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison for the 25-year-old's murder earlier this month, had indicated they would plead not guilty to the hate crimes charges and their trial was due to begin Feb. 7. Attorneys for Arbery's family released a statement saying they're "vehemently against" the plea deals.

Details: The trio was each charged one count of the hate crimes charge of interference with rights, which carries a maximum of life in prison.

  • Federal prosecutors also charged all three with attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels also face gun violations charges.
  • No filing was announced for Bryan, who indicated earlier he would plead not guilty to the charges.
  • Prosecutors said in the filings that copies of the two plea agreements were submitted to the courts, but these were not immediately released, notes GPB News' Benjamin Payne, who obtained the court filings.

The big picture: Arbery's three white killers were convicted last November for his Feb. 23, 2020 murder.

  • Prosecutors only pursued the case after video footage of the killing went viral in May 2020, sparking nationwide outrage.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - World

Report: Foreign journalists in China face increasing intimidation

Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

Foreign journalists and news outlets are "facing unprecedented hurdles covering China" as the country's government steps up "excessive intimidation" efforts, according to a report published Sunday night.

Why it matters: As global outlets prepare to cover the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which begin Friday, 99% of foreign journalists surveyed by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China reported conditions that did not meet international standards and 62% said they were "obstructed at least once by police or other officials," per the report.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England

A resident walks down a Boston street on Jan. 29. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard hit the region on Saturday, with Boston tying its record for the most snow to fall in one day, at 23.6 inches, and recording its sixth-largest snowstorm of all time.

The latest: Authorities in New York's Long Island have confirmed four storm-related deaths over the weekend, including two men who died shoveling snow in separate incidents in the town of Syosset.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Technology

Spotify CEO responds to critics following Joe Rogan boycotts

Photo of Joe Rogan. Photo: Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Sunday finally responded to a growing chorus of critics panning the streamer for not doing enough to address COVID-19 misinformation.

Why it matters: While health experts have been sounding the alarm about the issue for weeks, it took the threat of high-profile talent boycotts for Spotify to finally admit that it hadn't been transparent around its content policies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow