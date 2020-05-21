Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery's death charged with murder
A marker stands in front of the historic Glynn County courthouse May 6 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo:
Sean Rayford/ Getty Images
The Georgia man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery's death, William Bryan Jr., was arrested Thursday on a felony murder charge and attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
Why it matters: Two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested earlier this month for murder and aggravated assault in the February 23 death of Arbery. Video of the event, filmed on Bryan's cellphone, sparked a national outcry.
- Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was out for his daily jog when he was killed, according to his mother. The McMichaels pursued Arbery, after reporting to police that they suspected him of burglary.