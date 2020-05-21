Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery's death charged with murder

The Georgia man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery's death, William Bryan Jr., was arrested Thursday on a felony murder charge and attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Why it matters: Two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested earlier this month for murder and aggravated assault in the February 23 death of Arbery. Video of the event, filmed on Bryan's cellphone, sparked a national outcry.