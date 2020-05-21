1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery's death charged with murder

A marker stands in front of the historic Glynn County courthouse May 6 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo:
Sean Rayford/ Getty Images

The Georgia man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery's death, William Bryan Jr., was arrested Thursday on a felony murder charge and attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Why it matters: Two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested earlier this month for murder and aggravated assault in the February 23 death of Arbery. Video of the event, filmed on Bryan's cellphone, sparked a national outcry.

  • Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was out for his daily jog when he was killed, according to his mother. The McMichaels pursued Arbery, after reporting to police that they suspected him of burglary.

Americans divided over how U.S. COVID-19 response stacks up

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans tend to think South Korea and Germany responded effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, while China and Italy failed to do so, according to new polling from Pew Research.

Trump: "we're not closing our country" for second coronavirus wave

President Trump speaks to the press at the White House on May 21. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Thursday that while a second wave of the novel coronavirus is "a very distinct possibility," the U.S. should not issue widespread lockdowns or stay-at-home orders to fight the next outbreak.

Why it matters: This strategy would be a reversal of the administration's previous support for stay-at-home orders, most notably by NIAID Director Anthony Fauci. Trump has frequently hedged on how long the country should remain closed.

U.S.-China rivalry chips away at global order

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo opened a press conference on Wednesday with a remarkable statement: "The media’s focus on the current pandemic risks missing the bigger picture of the challenge that’s presented by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Why it matters: In the midst of a global crisis with more than 300,000 dead and no end in sight, American foreign policy seems absorbed with China's actions at the start of the outbreak, rather than a global effort to contain and eventually end it.

