Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Driving the news: "I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait," he wrote in a tweet.

The big picture: Vilsack is the latest White House official to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

More than a dozen guests who attended the Gridiron Club dinner, a high-profile D.C. media event, last Saturday have tested positive in rapid succession. Vilsack reportedly attended the event, the Washington Post reports.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, days after they attended the dinner.

Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) also tested positive after attending the dinner on Saturday.

