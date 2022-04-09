Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19

Erin Doherty
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks on rising food prices at a press briefing at the White House on September 08, 2021 in Washington, DC
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks on rising food prices at a press briefing at the White House on September 8, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Driving the news: "I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait," he wrote in a tweet.

The big picture: Vilsack is the latest White House official to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

