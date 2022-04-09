Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Driving the news: "I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait," he wrote in a tweet.
The big picture: Vilsack is the latest White House official to test positive for COVID-19 this week.
- More than a dozen guests who attended the Gridiron Club dinner, a high-profile D.C. media event, last Saturday have tested positive in rapid succession. Vilsack reportedly attended the event, the Washington Post reports.
- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, days after they attended the dinner.
- Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) also tested positive after attending the dinner on Saturday.
Go deeper: Mini-COVID wave hits D.C. elite