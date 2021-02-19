Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Acast acquires podcast tech startup RadioPublic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Acast, one of the largest podcast hosting and monetization companies, has acquired RadioPublic, the podcast technology startup founded by nonprofit Public Radio Exchange (PRX).

Why it matters: It's the latest in a flurry of deals around podcast monetization and advertising. On Wednesday, iHeartMedia acquired podcast tech and measurement company Triton Digital from The E.W. Scripps Company for $230 million.

Details: All of RadioPublic's talent will move to Acast.

  • Acast will integrate RadioPublic's technology for creators for its 20,000+ podcasters.
  • The effort comes a few months after Acast announced a deal with Patreon to allow podcasters to publish podcasts exclusively for people who pay them directly on Paterson.
  • Both moves are part of Acast's effort to accelerate its growth in the U.S.
  • Financial deal terms were not disclosed.

The big picture: The podcast ecosystem was built in a decentralized manner via RSS feeds. Both Acast and RadioPublic are built to support decentralized podcasting on the open web.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
41 mins ago - Health

Vaccine supply expected to surge soon

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. supply of coronavirus vaccines is expected to significantly expand over the next few months, with more than enough doses available to vaccinate all U.S. adults before the end of July, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: If manufacturing goes according to plan, the intense competition for shots will end relatively soon, and attention will turn instead to increasing vaccine uptake.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Living with climate catastrophe

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

From stronger storms to Arctic warming to California fires, rising atmospheric carbon levels mean there's no escaping the fallout from global warming. Now, we're plunged into a new world of managing the consequences.

Why it matters: Some regions will require power grids more prepared for extreme heat and cold. But the needs go far beyond power systems to building codes, workplace regulations and design and placement of infrastructure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gerrymandering is about to get even more chaotic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of congressional redistricting is shaping up to be a mess, beset by even more complications and lawsuits than usual.

Why it matters: This process will likely help Republicans pick up seats in the House in 2022. Beyond that, though, the pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the Census have made this round of redistricting especially fraught — and states will be locked into the results for a decade.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow