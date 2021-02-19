Acast acquires podcast tech startup RadioPublic

Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Acast, one of the largest podcast hosting and monetization companies, has acquired RadioPublic, the podcast technology startup founded by nonprofit Public Radio Exchange (PRX).
Why it matters: It's the latest in a flurry of deals around podcast monetization and advertising. On Wednesday, iHeartMedia acquired podcast tech and measurement company Triton Digital from The E.W. Scripps Company for $230 million.
Details: All of RadioPublic's talent will move to Acast.
- Acast will integrate RadioPublic's technology for creators for its 20,000+ podcasters.
- The effort comes a few months after Acast announced a deal with Patreon to allow podcasters to publish podcasts exclusively for people who pay them directly on Paterson.
- Both moves are part of Acast's effort to accelerate its growth in the U.S.
- Financial deal terms were not disclosed.
The big picture: The podcast ecosystem was built in a decentralized manner via RSS feeds. Both Acast and RadioPublic are built to support decentralized podcasting on the open web.
- As more big companies invest in building their own podcast empires, the industry is beginning to split between open web podcasting businesses and big walled gardens, like Spotify, Amazon or Apple.
