9 mins ago - Health

FDA authorizes Abbott's $5 rapid COVID-19 test

In this photo illustration, the Abbott Laboratories Pharmaceutical company logo is displayed on a smartphone. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday it received emergency use authorization (EAU) from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 test that works without lab equipment.

The big picture: Abbott said it will ramp up production of its "highly portable," $5 tests to 50 million by the end of October.

  • The tests, about the size of a credit card, use similar technology to at-home pregnancy tests, per Bloomberg.
  • Results from the tests, called the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, are available in roughly 15 minutes, the company said.
  • Abbott added that the tests "demonstrated sensitivity of 97.1% (positive percent agreement) and specificity of 98.5% (negative percent agreement) in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first seven days of symptom onset."
  • Abbott will also launch a "first-of-its-kind" mobile app to "allow people who test negative to display a temporary digital health pass that is renewed each time a person is tested through their healthcare provider together with the date of the test result."

What they're saying: "The massive scale of this test and app will allow tens of millions of people to have access to rapid and reliable testing," Joseph Petrosino, professor at Baylor College of Medicine, said in a statement released by Abbott.

  • "With lab-based tests, you get excellent sensitivity but might have to wait days or longer to get the results. With a rapid antigen test, you get a result right away, getting infectious people off the streets and into quarantine so they don't spread the virus," Petrosino added.

The state of play: The EUA comes as cities and states scramble to secure enough tests, and overcome long wait times for results.

Go deeper: Coronavirus dashboard

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 24,028,537 — Total deaths: 822,403— Total recoveries: 15,669,099Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 5,817,538 — Total deaths: 179,596 — Total recoveries: 2,084,465 — Total tests: 74,549,129Map.
  3. Politics: Carson: It would "behoove" us to move forward with COVID-19 vaccine and treatment testing
  4. Health: Fauci says he was having surgery when CDC testing changes were approved Black Americans are less likely than white Americans to say they'll take a first-generation vaccine.
  5. Business: "Long-haul" COVID can lead to big bills for patients — Consumer confidence is wilting.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Health

Carson: It would "behoove" us to move forward with COVID-19 vaccine and treatment testing

Screenshot: Axios Events

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says "this is not necessarily the time to take everything slowly" when it comes to the Trump administration's approach to getting vaccines and treatments to the public.

Why it matters: Carson's comments, made Wednesday during an Axios virtual event, came days after the Food and Drug Administration announced an emergency use authorization (EUA) for treating the coronavirus with convalescent plasma. President Trump accused the agency of slow-walking the development and approval of vaccines and therapeutics to hurt him politically.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The majority of China has returned to normalcy as the pandemic persists, with the exception for Xinjiang where officials declared a "wartime mode" for the region, NPR reports.

The big picture: The region has essentially been cut off from the rest of the country with little detail regarding the lockdown. The month-long lockdown, which started in July, has angered residents, NPR notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow