68 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said it is actively investigating or observing 68 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

The industry, which was an early epicenter for coronavirus outbreaks, staged a comeback in September, with several preventative measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Details: The CDC is currently investigating 36 ships, and it has already investigated 32 additional vessels, which remain "under observation," according to its update.

The affected cruise lines include Disney, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

Worth noting: An additional seven ships are being monitored by the CDC due to reported COVID infections, though case numbers are below the agency's threshold to start an investigation — cases reported in more than 0.10% of passengers or a single crew member in the previous seven days.