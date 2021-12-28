Sign up for our daily briefing

68 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

Yacob Reyes

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said it is actively investigating or observing 68 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

  • The industry, which was an early epicenter for coronavirus outbreaks, staged a comeback in September, with several preventative measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Details: The CDC is currently investigating 36 ships, and it has already investigated 32 additional vessels, which remain "under observation," according to its update.

  • The affected cruise lines include Disney, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

Worth noting: An additional seven ships are being monitored by the CDC due to reported COVID infections, though case numbers are below the agency's threshold to start an investigation — cases reported in more than 0.10% of passengers or a single crew member in the previous seven days.

  • Representatives for the cruise lines did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Yacob Reyes
7 hours ago - Health

CDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendation in half

CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The CDC on Monday shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

The big picture: Industries across the country are strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron cases surge. The new guidance seeks to balance "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," per CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

Axios
15 hours ago - Health

Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial

A health worker prepares a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Modi'in, Israel, in October. Photo: Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Israel started a trial of a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine Monday, becoming what's believed to be the first country to study an additional booster dose, according to AP.

Driving the news: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week ordered the rollout of a fourth dose of the vaccine to certain individuals in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Ivana Saric
8 hours ago - Health

Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity

Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 response team and the National Governors Association on Dec. 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden said during a meeting with the nation's governors and his COVID-19 response team Monday that the administration has not yet done enough to scale up the nation's COVID-19 testing capacity.

Why it matters: As the nation faces a surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant, Biden conceded that the administration's efforts to scale up rapid testing were "clearly not enough."

