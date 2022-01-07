Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2022-01-07

Overcoming 5G's tree problem

Margaret Harding McGill

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

It's been long known that trees can slow down some 5G signals. A recent federal study aims to figure out just how much, in order to create more accurate signal strength prediction models.

Why it matters: 5G has the potential to supercharge wireless networks, but its rollout has revealed a range of complex challenges.

What they found: Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology measured the strength of signals that rely on the high-frequency millimeter wave spectrum through different types of trees during different seasons of the year.

  • Researchers have known that obstacles like foliage or even rain could reduce millimeter wave signal strength, but the NIST team wanted to more precisely measure the impact trees have.
  • The researchers conducted measurements on seven types of trees at their campus in Gaithersburg, Md.
  • As expected, the leafier the tree, the more strength the signal lost, Nada Golmie, chief of NIST’s Wireless Networks Division in the Communications Technology Laboratory, told Axios.
  • The research, which is part of an ongoing project, aims to provide more precise measurements of that signal loss, which Golmie says NIST is sharing to help make modeling more accurate.

What they're saying: "By providing measurements, and methods to measure, we're enabling others to more accurately, precisely assess the loss so that it can be overcome," Golmie said. "We believe it can be overcome."

The big picture: Verizon already uses millimeter wave spectrum for some of its 5G services, but both it and AT&T plan to use airwaves at a lower frequency known as the C-band to expand 5G service.

  • Spectrum at that lower frequency can better penetrate obstacles, but the C-band comes with its own set of controversies amid concerns from the aviation industry about potential interference. (T-Mobile isn’t using C-band for its 5G services and has avoided the drama.)

What's next: With more services crowding airwaves, Golmie says using millimeter wave spectrum — and overcoming its limitations — will be necessary.

Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union on March 1

Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

Why it matters: The invitation comes as Biden tries to shepherd several major pieces of legislation through Congress this year, including a multitrillion dollar social spending package and a comprehensive election reform bill.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands — Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month."
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday appeared likely to curtail the Biden administration’s most sweeping mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The big picture: A majority of the justices seemed to believe that the Biden administration’s rules, which require employers to mandate vaccines or testing for the workers, are too broad.

