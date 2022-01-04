Sign up for our daily briefing

Wireless carriers delay 5G plans over aviation concerns

Margaret Harding McGill

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

AT&T and Verizon late Monday said they would briefly delay a planned deployment of 5G services, reversing course in an ongoing fight with the aviation industry.

Why it matters: The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that without protections, potential interference from 5G signals could lead to flight cancellations or planes being diverted from airports.

Driving the news: The wireless companies initially rejected a request from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA administrator Steve Dickson, but late Monday said they would agree to a two-week delay of their deployment plans.

  • The companies also say they will not operate 5G base stations along runways for 6 months while the FAA studies the issue. Those restrictions resemble rules imposed in France.

What they're saying: “At Secretary Buttigieg's request, we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services," AT&T said in a statement. "We also remain committed to the six-month protection zone mitigations we outlined in our letter.”

  • “We’ve agreed to a two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January delivered over America’s best and most reliable network," Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said.
  • The FAA said in a statement: "Safety is the core of our mission and this guides all of our decisions. The FAA thanks AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to a voluntary delay and for their proposed mitigations. We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment."

Margaret Harding McGill
Jan 3, 2022 - Technology

Wireless providers push 5G forward over aviation objections

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The ongoing dispute between wireless carriers and the aviation industry heated up over the holidays, with AT&T and Verizon on Sunday refusing a request from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to delay their planned 5G deployments.

Why it matters: The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that potential interference from 5G signals, especially in bad weather, could cause flight cancellations or force planes to divert to different airports.

Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former President Trump and fervent allies, including Steve Bannon, plan to go on the offense during Thursday's anniversary of the Capitol insurrection — in fiery contrast with House and Senate Republican leaders, who plan no events, sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The starkly differing approaches underscore tensions remaining within the GOP about how to address the deadly riot.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood-testing company Theranos, on Monday was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud against certain investors by a California jury.

Why it matters: Holmes was the poster child of Silicon Valley hubris, taking "fake it till you make it" to illegal extremes. She was found not guilty on several charges relating to patients and company ads in Arizona.

