Wireless carriers delay 5G plans over aviation concerns

AT&T and Verizon late Monday said they would briefly delay a planned deployment of 5G services, reversing course in an ongoing fight with the aviation industry.

Why it matters: The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that without protections, potential interference from 5G signals could lead to flight cancellations or planes being diverted from airports.

Driving the news: The wireless companies initially rejected a request from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA administrator Steve Dickson, but late Monday said they would agree to a two-week delay of their deployment plans.

The companies also say they will not operate 5G base stations along runways for 6 months while the FAA studies the issue. Those restrictions resemble rules imposed in France.

What they're saying: “At Secretary Buttigieg's request, we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services," AT&T said in a statement. "We also remain committed to the six-month protection zone mitigations we outlined in our letter.”