The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously in favor of President Trump on Wednesday, dismissing a lawsuit accusing the president of illegally profiting from links to foreign and state governments through the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The suit attempted to use the Constitution's emoluments clause, which gives Congress the authority to review a president's financial relationships with foreign nations, as a way to obtain information regarding his private businesses, which the president has refused to release.