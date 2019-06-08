42 attorneys will not prosecute women seeking abortions or health-care providers

Attorneys from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Texas joined 38 others in a joint declaration that they will not prosecute health-care providers or women seeking abortions as required under some recently enacted abortion laws.

Where it stands: Only 2 of 9 abortion bans across the U.S. are currently in effect, in Utah and Arkansas — where abortions are limited in the middle of the second trimester. Laws in Georgia, Missouri and Alabama call for arresting health-care providers involved in providing access to abortion.