Updated 1 hour ago - Economy

U.S. economy adds 272,000 jobs in May as hiring stays hot

A column chart that displays the monthly change in nonfarm payrolls from December 2023 to May 2024. The chart shows a fluctuating trend, with the highest increase in March 2024 at 315,000 and the lowest in April 2024 at 165,000.
Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added 272,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4% from 3.9%, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The boom in hiring shows workers are still in demand.

  • May payrolls came in well-above the gain of 190,000 that economists anticipated.
  • Job gains for April were revised down by 10,000, the Labor Department said. In March, the economy added 315,000 jobs — only slightly lower than initially estimated.

Yes, but: The jobless rate did tick up slightly, ending an historic streak in which it held below 4%.

By the numbers: Among the sectors that added jobs in May: health care, government and leisure and hospitality.

  • Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%, or 4.1% compared to the same period a year ago.

The big picture: The Federal Reserve wants to see signs the labor market is coming into better balance—that is, demand for workers catching up to the supply of them.

  • Recent indicators have shown that to be the case: Data this week showed that employers are posting fewer job openings.
  • Fed officials are all but certain to hold interest rates at a two-decade high at their policy meeting next week, as they wait for more evidence that price pressures are easing.

