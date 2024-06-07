U.S. economy adds 272,000 jobs in May as hiring stays hot

The U.S. economy added 272,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4% from 3.9%, the Labor Department said on Friday.
Why it matters: The boom in hiring shows workers are still in demand.
- May payrolls came in well-above the gain of 190,000 that economists anticipated.
- Job gains for April were revised down by 10,000, the Labor Department said. In March, the economy added 315,000 jobs — only slightly lower than initially estimated.
Yes, but: The jobless rate did tick up slightly, ending an historic streak in which it held below 4%.
By the numbers: Among the sectors that added jobs in May: health care, government and leisure and hospitality.
- Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%, or 4.1% compared to the same period a year ago.
The big picture: The Federal Reserve wants to see signs the labor market is coming into better balance—that is, demand for workers catching up to the supply of them.
- Recent indicators have shown that to be the case: Data this week showed that employers are posting fewer job openings.
- Fed officials are all but certain to hold interest rates at a two-decade high at their policy meeting next week, as they wait for more evidence that price pressures are easing.
