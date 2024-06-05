Skip to main content
Job openings fall back down to earth

The line chart shows the number of job openings per unemployed worker in the U.S. from January 2019 to April 2024. The ratio remained relatively stable at around 1.2 throughout 2019, then sharply declined in early 2020 due to the pandemic. It gradually recovered throughout 2020 and 2021, then rose sharply to 2 in March 2022. The ratio fell back to 1.2 in April 2024.
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

At the macro level, the labor market has fallen back to earth and landed in a pretty healthy place — cold comfort to folks who experienced the bounty of the post-pandemic job search.

Driving the news: In April, there were 1.24 job openings for every unemployed American — same as in October 2019, the all-time high reached before the post-pandemic recovery.

Flashback: At the peak of the job-hopping frenzy in March 2022, there were two job openings for every one unemployed American.

  • The high ratio was great for workers who were able to command higher wages and many snagged better jobs. But it also was an inflation driver.

