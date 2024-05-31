Inflation resumed its downward path in April — if ever so slightly — and the white-hot consumer looks to be no more. Why it matters: Should that continue, it might mean the U.S. economy is back on track for a gradual inflation cooldown even if the process is bumpier than initially thought.

Driving the news: The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge, showed a slight deceleration in core inflation, with prices excluding food and energy rising 0.2% in April versus 0.3% in February and March.

The report also said consumer spending rose a modest 0.2% in April, versus 0.7% in both February and March.

What they're saying: "Disinflation momentum resumed in April," Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, wrote in a note.

"Slower consumer spending growth, reduced markups, declining rent inflation and moderating wage growth" will keep inflation cooling, even if there is a "temporary plateau," Daco added.

Yes, but: The inflation relief looks less promising if you go out a couple more decimal points. Core PCE came in at 0.249%, just barely rounding down to 0.2%.

Over the last three months, core PCE rose at an annualized rate of 3.5%, pulling back from the 4.4% in March.

But for all of 2024, core inflation is running at a 4.1% annualized pace — well above the Fed's 2% target, and key evidence for why officials will still be cautious about lowering interest rates.

The intrigue: The data also showed a gloomier snapshot of the American consumer. Shoppers pulled back on spending, particularly on a range of goods, including vehicles.

"Businesses need to prepare for an environment where consumers are not splurging like they were last year," LPL Financial chief economist Jeffrey Roach wrote in a note.

State of play: Personal consumption expenditures fell 0.1% when adjusted for inflation, compared to the 0.4% increase in March.