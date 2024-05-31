Fed's go-to inflation gauge cooled in April as shoppers slowed spending

The Federal Reserve's go-to inflation gauge ticked down in April as consumers pulled back on spending, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Why it matters: The data is welcome news after a months-long stretch where inflation by this measure hadn't budged. Even so, prices across a slew of goods and services are still rising too quickly for the central bank's comfort.
By the numbers: The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 0.3% in April, matching the prior month's pace.
But the "core" gauge that strips out food and energy — considered a better measure of underlying inflation and closely watched by the Fed — rose 0.2%, the slowest pace since the end of last year.
The overall index's year-on-year rate held at 2.7%, while the core measure held at 2.8%.
Zoom in: The data also showed American shoppers slowed spending last month.
Personal consumption expenditures rose 0.2%, a sharp drop from the 0.7% in March. Spending on services like housing and health care jumped, but was offset by less spending on goods.
Accounting for inflation, expenditures fell 0.1%, compared to the 0.4% increase the prior month.
That came as consumers' disposable personal income similarly cooled.
It increased by 0.2% last month — a smaller increase than the 0.5% seen in March.
In real terms — that is, adjusted for inflation — disposable personal income fell by 0.1% compared to a gain of a similar amount the prior month.