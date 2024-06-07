Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on July 24, congressional leaders announced Thursday. Why it matters: The speech is likely to be divisive, with many Democrats opposed to hosting the Israeli prime minister and some progressives planning to boycott or even disrupt the speech.

What they're saying: "The bipartisan, bicameral meeting symbolizes the U.S. and Israel's enduring relationship," said the offices of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky).

Their statement said the speech will "offer Prime Minister Netanyahu the opportunity to share the Israeli government's vision for defending their democracy, combatting terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region."

The two leaders, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), signed onto an invitation for Netanyahu to speak to Congress.

Zoom in: Schumer said in a separate statement that he has "clear and profound disagreements" with Netanyahu which he has "voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so."

"But because America's relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister I joined the request for him to speak," he said.

Go deeper: Democrats fume over potential Netanyahu address to Congress