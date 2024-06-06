Skip to main content
17 mins ago - Business

U.S. to open broad antitrust probe into AI giants: source

Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter at the Brookings Institute, October 4, 2023. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. regulators are moving ahead with antitrust investigations into the roles that Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry, per a source familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The broad probe shows the intensifying scrutiny of AI and regulators' concern of the technology's concentration within some of the largest companies in the world.

  • The divvying up of the cases was first reported by the New York Times.

Zoom in: The Justice Department will investigate whether AI chipmaker Nvidia's conduct has violated antitrust laws, the source said.

  • The FTC will examine OpenAI and Microsoft's conduct in regard to their AI partnership.
  • First reported by The Wall Street Journal, the FTC is investigating whether Microsoft structured its investment in Inflection AI to avoid a government antitrust review of the transaction, per a source familiar with the matter.
  • Microsoft, separately, has invested $13 billion into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Catchup quick: The FTC has already opened other investigations into companies using AI.

  • The agency said in January that it launched a probe into Alphabet/Google, Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI and Anthropic to seek anticompetitive behavior into its partnerships and investments.
  • The FTC then said in July that it's opening an investigation into risk management at OpenAI.
  • A Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment. Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The DOJ and FTC declined to comment.

What we're watching: The two-pronged investigation by U.S. regulators is a setback for the companies involved, at a time when AI has turbocharged their stock prices.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Ashley Gold: This is a new chapter of federal agencies aiming to dissuade consolidation of power, focused on the powerful AI technologies of today as antitrust cases focused on tech conduct of the past continue.

  • Years ago, the DOJ and FTC similarly divvied up cases focused on the structure and power of Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta, cases which have had a spotty track record of success and are not yet over.
