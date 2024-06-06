Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter at the Brookings Institute, October 4, 2023. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. regulators are moving ahead with antitrust investigations into the roles that Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry, per a source familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The broad probe shows the intensifying scrutiny of AI and regulators' concern of the technology's concentration within some of the largest companies in the world.

The divvying up of the cases was first reported by the New York Times.

Zoom in: The Justice Department will investigate whether AI chipmaker Nvidia's conduct has violated antitrust laws, the source said.

The FTC will examine OpenAI and Microsoft's conduct in regard to their AI partnership.

First reported by The Wall Street Journal, the FTC is investigating whether Microsoft structured its investment in Inflection AI to avoid a government antitrust review of the transaction, per a source familiar with the matter.

Microsoft, separately, has invested $13 billion into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Catchup quick: The FTC has already opened other investigations into companies using AI.

The agency said in January that it launched a probe into Alphabet/Google, Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI and Anthropic to seek anticompetitive behavior into its partnerships and investments.

The FTC then said in July that it's opening an investigation into risk management at OpenAI.

A Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment. Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The DOJ and FTC declined to comment.

What we're watching: The two-pronged investigation by U.S. regulators is a setback for the companies involved, at a time when AI has turbocharged their stock prices.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Ashley Gold: This is a new chapter of federal agencies aiming to dissuade consolidation of power, focused on the powerful AI technologies of today as antitrust cases focused on tech conduct of the past continue.