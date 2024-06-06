Nvidia passes Apple as world's second-most valuable company

Nvidia — the undisputed winner of the past year's AI stock boom — passed Apple to become the second-most valuable public company as of Wednesday's market close.
By the numbers: The chipmaker's market cap passed $3 trillion for the first time, putting the company a hair above Apple and behind only Microsoft.
- Its stock, which has jumped more than 147% for the year, is the strongest force lifting the S&P 500.
The big picture: Nvidia's profit margins are the envy of the corporate world — it made $14.9 billion of net income on revenue of $26 billion last quarter, Axios' Felix Salmon writes.
- By contrast, Nvidia's net income was just $0.7 billion in the final quarter of 2022.
- Nvidia produces top-of-the-line chips needed to train AI models and for other cutting edge tech.