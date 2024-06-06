The game won't stop

GameStop shares rocketed anew today, as retail investing guru Keith Gill (aka Roaring Kitty) scheduled a YouTube livestream for tomorrow.

Why it matters: Gill's return to social media last month sparked a meme-trade resurgence, prompting renewed questions about whether any of this could be considered market manipulation.

The answer? Probably not, lawyers told the Wall Street Journal.

For manipulation, securities regulators would need evidence that Gill deceived the market, they told the publication.

Leveraging celebrity to influence other meme-stock traders, however, doesn't necessarily qualify.

Yes, but: Companies around this most recent meme-stock run are starting to exert more caution.

E*Trade is reportedly considering kicking Gill off its platform, according to a separate WSJ report Monday.

The YouTube channel Gill is dusting off tomorrow now includes a 240-word disclaimer.

The bottom line: There are already over 14,000 people waiting for Gill's YouTube livestream and a lively streaming chat — a full day before it's set to begin.