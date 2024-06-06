The game won't stop

Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty. Photo illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
GameStop shares rocketed anew today, as retail investing guru Keith Gill (aka Roaring Kitty) scheduled a YouTube livestream for tomorrow.
Why it matters: Gill's return to social media last month sparked a meme-trade resurgence, prompting renewed questions about whether any of this could be considered market manipulation.
The answer? Probably not, lawyers told the Wall Street Journal.
Yes, but: Companies around this most recent meme-stock run are starting to exert more caution.
The bottom line: There are already over 14,000 people waiting for Gill's YouTube livestream and a lively streaming chat — a full day before it's set to begin.
