The game won't stop

Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty. Photo illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GameStop shares rocketed anew today, as retail investing guru Keith Gill (aka Roaring Kitty) scheduled a YouTube livestream for tomorrow.

Why it matters: Gill's return to social media last month sparked a meme-trade resurgence, prompting renewed questions about whether any of this could be considered market manipulation.

The answer? Probably not, lawyers told the Wall Street Journal.

  • For manipulation, securities regulators would need evidence that Gill deceived the market, they told the publication.
  • Leveraging celebrity to influence other meme-stock traders, however, doesn't necessarily qualify.

Yes, but: Companies around this most recent meme-stock run are starting to exert more caution.

  • E*Trade is reportedly considering kicking Gill off its platform, according to a separate WSJ report Monday.
  • The YouTube channel Gill is dusting off tomorrow now includes a 240-word disclaimer.

The bottom line: There are already over 14,000 people waiting for Gill's YouTube livestream and a lively streaming chat — a full day before it's set to begin.

  • GameStop shares closed up over 47% today to $46.55, while fellow meme AMC rose over 12% to $5.79.
