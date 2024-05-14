Meme stocks come roaring back

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals Meme stocks are back — and it turns out the new ones are exactly the same as the old ones. Why it matters: Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill, credited with kickstarting the boom in GameStop shares, is a bona fide celebrity, especially in the wake of a film about him that was the second most popular movie on Netflix upon its release.

Driving the news: Gill is back on Twitter, and that has caused the stocks most associated with the meme-stock craze of early 2021 to start spiking again.

Our thought bubble: This isn't a fully-fledged frenzy — yet. GameStop shares closed Monday at $32.90 while AMC closed at $5.22; both are well off the 2021 highs of $120.75 and $640.76, respectively.

Short interest in both stocks is much lower than it was in 2021, making it much more difficult to cause short squeezes like the ones that helped drive the stocks "to the moon" in 2021.

The bottom line: Monday's AMC price action shows, if nothing else, that the short-term momentum trade isn't dead.