2021 brought us meme stocks. In 2024, we have zirpless memes.

Meme investments are back — and this time they're not being fueled by a Federal Reserve policy of holding interest rates at zero. Why it matters: Getting rich quick for the lulz turns out to have been a lot of fun. Why let high interest rates, or the lack of federal stimulus checks, get in the way?

The Federal Reserve's zero interest rate policy, or zirp, ended in 2022 — but speculative fervor lives on, in what can be thought of as zirpless memes.

The big picture: Meme investments are, broadly, anything that doesn't have intrinsic value — that doesn't have some kind of predictable income stream attached.

Gold , the OG meme investment, is trading at an all-time high of over $2,100 per ounce.

Bitcoin , the digital version of gold, is also trading near its all-time high. Even dogecoin is spiking again, along with newer meme coins like bonk.

The AI frenzy has given companies like Super Micro Computer (which, admittedly, does have some earnings) the kind of share-price chart that would be familiar to players in GameStop three years ago.

Reddit, the spiritual home of all memes, is going public this week with an offering that's reportedly heavily oversubscribed — something that's often a precursor to extreme volatility. As befits a potential meme stock, Reddit has never made money.

Between the lines: The resurgence of meme investments can be seen most clearly in the amount of money spent on lulz, irony, and ephemera.

An NFT of a dog wearing a hat sold for $4 million; WIF, the associated meme coin, has a valuation of roughly $3 billion, and its users have raised $700,000 to place the photo on the Las Vegas Sphere.

Freddie Mercury's mustache comb sold for $189,000; Kurt Cobain's jeans fetched $412,750.

By the numbers: The $4 million spent on the NFT would generate an income of $215,000 a year if invested in risk-free Treasury bills.

That sum — the opportunity cost of dabbling in memes — is one big reason the asset class lost most of its buzz after interest rates started rising in 2022.

High interest rates alone can't entirely kill speculative fervor, however, as we're seeing in the stock market more broadly.

The bottom line: Why aim for returns of 5% when you can aim for 5,000% instead?