Meme stocks soar on Roaring Kitty's rumored return

AMC is down over 90%. And Beyond has lost over 75%.
What they're saying: Not everyone believes that the meme stock frenzy of 2021 can be duplicated.
"The conditions are different," Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital, told Yahoo! Finance. "It was a point in time when you had a bunch of people stuck at home with free money and nothing to do and that's no longer the case."
Gill's actual return to trading stocks has yet to be confirmed.
Flashback: The Roaring Kitty character returned to the public in 2023, when the movie "Dumb Money" debuted.
The film portrayed the meme stock craze and featured the actor Paul Dano, who played Gill onscreen.