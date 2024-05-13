Meme stocks soar on Roaring Kitty's rumored return

Meme stocks roared on Monday, as speculation grew that Keith Gill, aka "Roaring Kitty" and "DeepF---kingValue" of WallStreetBets fame, was getting back in the game. Why it matters: Gill helped fuel the meme-stock craze of 2021 by rallying an army of retail traders, who sent shares of battered companies soaring.

Between the lines: Gill mostly went silent starting in the summer of 2021.

Then, on Monday, speculation of his return hit the market, and GameStop, the name most closely associated with the trader, jumped more than 70%.

AMC Entertainment rose 40%, while Beyond — the new name for Overstock that acquired meme darling Bed Bath & Beyond last year — jumped more than 18%.

Reddit, the host of WallStreetBets, rose by nearly 10%.

Zoom in: The rumors of Gill's return was sparked by a post on X Sunday night that showed a sketch of a man leaning forward in a chair while holding a videogame controller, as if he were re-engaging.

Since then, he's posted edited movie clips all centered around characters returning to action.

Before that, his last social media post was June 2021, which consisted of video clips of cats going to sleep.

Reality check: It's been a difficult run for many of the 2021-vintage meme stocks over the past couple of years. Even with today's rally, GameStop shares are down over 50% since June of 2021.

AMC is down over 90%. And Beyond has lost over 75%.

What they're saying: Not everyone believes that the meme stock frenzy of 2021 can be duplicated.

"The conditions are different," Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital, told Yahoo! Finance. "It was a point in time when you had a bunch of people stuck at home with free money and nothing to do and that's no longer the case."

Gill's actual return to trading stocks has yet to be confirmed.

Flashback: The Roaring Kitty character returned to the public in 2023, when the movie "Dumb Money" debuted.