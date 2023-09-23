Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

"Dumb money:" A meme stock morality tale

Felix Salmon

Ken Griffin and Gabe Plotkin, as played by Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen, in "Dumb Money." Photo: Lacey Terrell / Sony Pictures

"Dumb Money" is an enjoyable and funny David-versus-Goliath film set in the midst of a global pandemic.

Why it matters: The movie has the misfortune of being released in the middle of an actors strike, thereby depriving it of a publicity tour from the likes of Seth Rogen, America Ferrera, and Pete Davidson. You should still go see it.

The big picture: The movie unabashedly takes the side of the little guy and Wall Street Bets.

  • It paints hedge fund managers like Gabe Plotkin and Steve Cohen not only as the meme-stock losers whose money created the gains for the Extremely Online masses, but also as individuals whose outsize wealth came from immiserating those regular folk in the first place.
  • Wall Street Bets in particular, the Reddit message board, is portrayed as a revolutionary force, led in large part by Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill.
  • "The movement he started is only the beginning," concludes the film.

Between the lines: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev emerges as arguably the movie's biggest villain; Gill its biggest hero.

  • The intrigue: Ken Griffin, of Citadel Securities, is a relatively minor character, albeit clearly on the side of the bad guys. He hired a few pricey attack dog attorneys to try to polish up the portrayal.

The bottom line: Real finance is not the simple morality tale that the film makes it out to be. But don't let that prevent you from enjoying the movie.

