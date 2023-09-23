"Dumb money:" A meme stock morality tale

Ken Griffin and Gabe Plotkin, as played by Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen, in "Dumb Money." Photo: Lacey Terrell / Sony Pictures

"Dumb Money" is an enjoyable and funny David-versus-Goliath film set in the midst of a global pandemic.

Why it matters: The movie has the misfortune of being released in the middle of an actors strike, thereby depriving it of a publicity tour from the likes of Seth Rogen, America Ferrera, and Pete Davidson. You should still go see it.

The big picture: The movie unabashedly takes the side of the little guy and Wall Street Bets.

It paints hedge fund managers like Gabe Plotkin and Steve Cohen not only as the meme-stock losers whose money created the gains for the Extremely Online masses, but also as individuals whose outsize wealth came from immiserating those regular folk in the first place.

Wall Street Bets in particular, the Reddit message board, is portrayed as a revolutionary force, led in large part by Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill.

"The movement he started is only the beginning," concludes the film.

Between the lines: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev emerges as arguably the movie's biggest villain; Gill its biggest hero.

The intrigue: Ken Griffin, of Citadel Securities, is a relatively minor character, albeit clearly on the side of the bad guys. He hired a few pricey attack dog attorneys to try to polish up the portrayal.

The bottom line: Real finance is not the simple morality tale that the film makes it out to be. But don't let that prevent you from enjoying the movie.