"Dumb money:" A meme stock morality tale
"Dumb Money" is an enjoyable and funny David-versus-Goliath film set in the midst of a global pandemic.
Why it matters: The movie has the misfortune of being released in the middle of an actors strike, thereby depriving it of a publicity tour from the likes of Seth Rogen, America Ferrera, and Pete Davidson. You should still go see it.
The big picture: The movie unabashedly takes the side of the little guy and Wall Street Bets.
- It paints hedge fund managers like Gabe Plotkin and Steve Cohen not only as the meme-stock losers whose money created the gains for the Extremely Online masses, but also as individuals whose outsize wealth came from immiserating those regular folk in the first place.
- Wall Street Bets in particular, the Reddit message board, is portrayed as a revolutionary force, led in large part by Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill.
- "The movement he started is only the beginning," concludes the film.
Between the lines: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev emerges as arguably the movie's biggest villain; Gill its biggest hero.
- The intrigue: Ken Griffin, of Citadel Securities, is a relatively minor character, albeit clearly on the side of the bad guys. He hired a few pricey attack dog attorneys to try to polish up the portrayal.
The bottom line: Real finance is not the simple morality tale that the film makes it out to be. But don't let that prevent you from enjoying the movie.