Steve Bannon ordered to begin prison sentence by July 1

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Steve Bannon, an ex-adviser to former President Trump, to begin serving his four-month prison sentence by July 1, multiple outlets reported.
The big picture: Bannon was already sentenced, but the judge delayed his surrender date while he appealed.
Catch up quick: He was sentenced in 2022 for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee.
- He failed to turn over documents or appear for a deposition to the committee, citing executive privilege though he had been a private citizen for more than three years by Jan. 6, 2021.
- A federal appeals court rejected Bannon's conviction appeal last month.
Flashback: "I support Trump and the Constitution and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it," Bannon said on Fox News after his conviction.
- The select committee wanted his testimony because he was in communication with key officials before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
State of play: Bannon's appeal no longer "raises substantial question of law," U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said on Thursday, CBS News reported.
- The surrender date could be delayed if Bannon's legal team seeks a stay of his order, the Associated Press reported.
Zoom out: Earlier this year, another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, became the first high-ranking Trump official to serve prison time over actions related to the Jan. 6 capitol riot.
