Steve Bannon ordered to begin prison sentence by July 1

Steve Bannon, ex-adviser to former President Trump, arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. on June 6. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Steve Bannon, an ex-adviser to former President Trump, to begin serving his four-month prison sentence by July 1, multiple outlets reported. The big picture: Bannon was already sentenced, but the judge delayed his surrender date while he appealed.

Catch up quick: He was sentenced in 2022 for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee.

He failed to turn over documents or appear for a deposition to the committee, citing executive privilege though he had been a private citizen for more than three years by Jan. 6, 2021.

A federal appeals court rejected Bannon's conviction appeal last month.

Flashback: "I support Trump and the Constitution and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it," Bannon said on Fox News after his conviction.

The select committee wanted his testimony because he was in communication with key officials before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

State of play: Bannon's appeal no longer "raises substantial question of law," U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said on Thursday, CBS News reported.

The surrender date could be delayed if Bannon's legal team seeks a stay of his order, the Associated Press reported.

Zoom out: Earlier this year, another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, became the first high-ranking Trump official to serve prison time over actions related to the Jan. 6 capitol riot.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.