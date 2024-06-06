SpaceX Starship stacked for its fourth flight test at Boca Chica beach on June 5 in Brownsville, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
SpaceX's Starship and its massive reusable booster both successfully made their first controlled water landing during a fourth flight test on Thursday.
Why it matters: It's a significant achievement for the vehicle, which is key to NASA's Artemis program.
Catch up quick: SpaceX's Starship launched atop the Super Heavy booster around 8:50 am (ET) on Thursday.
Zoom in: Starship then coasted to an altitude around 132 miles (214 kilometers) before performing a flip maneuver and a nail-biting controlled landing into the Indian Ocean.
Zoom out: In Starship's third test, the vehicle was supposed to attempt a controlled splashdown but it did not survive reentry.
Editor's note: This story was updated with new developments.