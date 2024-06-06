Share on email (opens in new window)

SpaceX Starship stacked for its fourth flight test at Boca Chica beach on June 5 in Brownsville, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

SpaceX's Starship and its massive reusable booster both successfully made their first controlled water landing during a fourth flight test on Thursday. Why it matters: It's a significant achievement for the vehicle, which is key to NASA's Artemis program.

In previous tests, the company's Starship and Super Heavy booster weren't able to pull off controlled landings, which are crucial for returning astronauts to the Moon.

Catch up quick: SpaceX's Starship launched atop the Super Heavy booster around 8:50 am (ET) on Thursday.

After the spacecraft separated from the booster, the Super Heavy then performed a controlled descent back to Earth and made a soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Zoom in: Starship then coasted to an altitude around 132 miles (214 kilometers) before performing a flip maneuver and a nail-biting controlled landing into the Indian Ocean.

As Starship returned to Earth, a sheath of extremely hot plasma formed around the spacecraft, which burned through some heat shield tiles and other components of the craft.

Despite the plasma, which can disrupt communication with spacecraft, SpaceX maintained steady communication with Starship, giving impressive views of its fiery reentry.

Zoom out: In Starship's third test, the vehicle was supposed to attempt a controlled splashdown but it did not survive reentry.

The company took lessons from the third test and made software and hardware upgrades to the Starship and Super Heavy, while the SpaceX team also made operational changes.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new developments.