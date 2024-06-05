Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on June 05, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Boeing's Starliner successfully entered Earth's orbit during its first manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) after launching from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday. Why it matters: A successful mission is critical for Starliner to be declared an operational crew system by NASA and for Boeing to begin competing with SpaceX for additional missions to the space station.

Catch up quick: It was Boeing's third attempt at its first crewed mission to the ISS after previous tries were scrapped due to technical issues.

Its spacecraft launched atop an Atlas V rocket at 10:52am ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA's live coverage of the mission began early Wednesday morning.

Zoom in: Aboard Starliner are veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, who was serving as commander, and Suni Williams, who was piloting the spacecraft.

Williams' participation marked the first time a woman has been on a flight test of an orbital spacecraft.

The big picture: The crewed test was delayed for years due to technical problems with Starliner that required Boeing to rework aspects of the craft and conduct additional uncrewed test flights.

Among the malfunctions: stuck propulsion system valves, software glitches and the use of hundreds of feet of flammable protective tape.

The most recent delays to the mission were unrelated to Starliner, but problems with United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket.

What's next: The spacecraft is expected to dock with the space station at 12:15pm ET on Thursday.

Wilmore and Williams are expected to spend about a week at the ISS to test components of Starliner before they return to Earth aboard the spacecraft through a parachute and airbag-assisted landing in the southwestern U.S.

Go deeper: New AI system hunts for satellites behaving oddly in space