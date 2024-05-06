Boeing's Starliner capsule is slated to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time on Monday night.
Why it matters: The long-delayed launch is a critical flight test for the spacecraft and Boeing, which wants to compete with SpaceX in shuttling people to the space station.
It's also a moment for Boeing to show that it has overcome the developmental issues that have plagued Starliner for years.
Driving the news: NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will board the Starliner before a 10:34pm ET launch on Monday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to NASA.
Starliner is expected to dock with the ISS around 12:40am ET on May 8.
After about a week, it will carry Wilmore and Williams back to Earth in a parachute and airbag-assisted landing.
Catch up quick: The crewed test comes after years of delays from technical problems with Starliner that required Boeing to rework aspects of the craft and conduct additional uncrewed test flights.