Boeing's Starliner spacecraft atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 5. Photo: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images

Boeing's Starliner capsule is slated to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time on Monday night. Why it matters: The long-delayed launch is a critical flight test for the spacecraft and Boeing, which wants to compete with SpaceX in shuttling people to the space station.

It's also a moment for Boeing to show that it has overcome the developmental issues that have plagued Starliner for years.

Driving the news: NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will board the Starliner before a 10:34pm ET launch on Monday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to NASA.

Starliner is expected to dock with the ISS around 12:40am ET on May 8.

After about a week, it will carry Wilmore and Williams back to Earth in a parachute and airbag-assisted landing.

Catch up quick: The crewed test comes after years of delays from technical problems with Starliner that required Boeing to rework aspects of the craft and conduct additional uncrewed test flights.

Among the malfunctions: stuck propulsion system valves, software glitches and the use of hundreds of feet of protective tape that was flammable.

The program setbacks have added up to at least $1.5 billion in overrun costs for Boeing. NASA originally awarded the company a $4.2 billion fixed-priced contract in 2014 to develop Starliner.

The big picture: A successful test is vital for Starliner to be certified as an operational crew system by NASA.

If it's certified, Boeing may begin routine operational flights to the ISS through NASA's Commercial Crew Program as early as 2025.

