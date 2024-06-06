The Port of Baltimore could fully reopen this weekend after local officials announced Wednesday salvage crews had removed the final large piece of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge blocking the shipping channel.
Driving the news: "Ten weeks after the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, salvage crews successfully removed the final large steel truss segment blocking the 700-foot-wide Fort McHenry Federal Channel on June 3-4," per a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command team.