The Chesapeake 1000 crane barge carries the last large piece of the Francis Scott Key Bridge blocking the main shipping channel towards Tradepoint Atlantic Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Driving the news: "Ten weeks after the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, salvage crews successfully removed the final large steel truss segment blocking the 700-foot-wide Fort McHenry Federal Channel on June 3-4," per a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command team.

"Full restoration is projected by June 8-10."

The big picture: Six construction workers died when the bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River after the cargo ship struck the key piece of Maryland infrastructure on March 26.

