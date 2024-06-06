Skip to main content
3 hours ago - Technology

3. Starliner's first crewed flight

headshot
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft lifts off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft lifts off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft successfully entered Earth orbit yesterday during its first crewed mission to the International Space Station after launching from Cape Canaveral.

Why it matters: A successful mission would allow Boeing to begin competing with SpaceX for additional flights to the space station.

Catch up quick: It was Boeing's third attempt at a crewed mission to the ISS after previous tries were scrapped due to technical issues.

Zoom in: Aboard Starliner are veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, who's serving as commander, and Suni Williams, who's piloting the spacecraft.

  • Williams' participation marked the first time a woman has been on a flight test of an orbital spacecraft.

What's next: Starliner is expected to dock with the space station at 12:15 p.m. ET today.

  • Wilmore and Williams are set to spend about a week at the ISS for further tests before returning to Earth.

Read the rest.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.

Read the full edition