3. Starliner's first crewed flight

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft lifts off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft successfully entered Earth orbit yesterday during its first crewed mission to the International Space Station after launching from Cape Canaveral. Why it matters: A successful mission would allow Boeing to begin competing with SpaceX for additional flights to the space station.

Catch up quick: It was Boeing's third attempt at a crewed mission to the ISS after previous tries were scrapped due to technical issues.

Zoom in: Aboard Starliner are veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, who's serving as commander, and Suni Williams, who's piloting the spacecraft.

Williams' participation marked the first time a woman has been on a flight test of an orbital spacecraft.

What's next: Starliner is expected to dock with the space station at 12:15 p.m. ET today.

Wilmore and Williams are set to spend about a week at the ISS for further tests before returning to Earth.

Read the rest.