3. Starliner's first crewed flight

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft lifts off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft successfully entered Earth orbit yesterday during its first crewed mission to the International Space Station after launching from Cape Canaveral.
Why it matters: A successful mission would allow Boeing to begin competing with SpaceX for additional flights to the space station.
Catch up quick: It was Boeing's third attempt at a crewed mission to the ISS after previous tries were scrapped due to technical issues.
Zoom in: Aboard Starliner are veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, who's serving as commander, and Suni Williams, who's piloting the spacecraft.
What's next: Starliner is expected to dock with the space station at 12:15 p.m. ET today.
