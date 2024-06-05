Former President Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 1 in Newark, N.J. Photo: Luke Hales/Getty Images

Georgia's Court of Appeals paused court proceedings Wednesday in former President Trump's state 2020 election subversion case while it reviews appeals, including whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on the case. Why it matters: Proceedings in the case are now likely paused until at least October, when the appeals court is set to hear oral arguments on Trump's bid to disqualify Willis.

The pause in proceedings makes it unlikely that the Georgia case goes to trial before the November election.

that the Georgia case goes to trial before the November election. It's another win for Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts in New York last week, as he's aggressively tried to delay court proceedings across his criminal cases until after the 2024 election.

State of play: Last month, the Georgia appeals court agreed to review a lower court ruling that allowed Willis to stay on the case.

Trump and multiple co-defendants in the case have argued that Willis' relationship with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade caused a conflict of interest. Willis has criticized the accusations as politically motivated.

The court this week set Oct. 4 as the tentative date for oral arguments over Trump's appeal to disqualify Willis.

Catch up quick: After a prolonged court battle, Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that Willis could stay on the Georgia case if Wade stepped down, which he did on the same day.

Willis acknowledged her relationship with Wade, but denied that it created any financial or ethical conflicts of interest.

Zoom out: The Georgia Court of Appeals order is the latest delay in court proceedings that Trump, convicted four times across different jurisdictions, has won as he's battled his legal troubles.

It's increasingly likely that Trump's New York criminal trial, which found him guilty last week of 34 felony counts, is the only one to conclude before the November election.

Go deeper: Trump's trial trap: Voters to be his most important jury

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.