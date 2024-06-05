Spotify's AI DJ, IRL

Xavier Jernigan, or "X," Spotify's AI DJ, thinks a lot about his legacy.
Driving the news: During this afternoon's AI+ Summit in New York, Jernigan spoke on stage with Hope about the process of lending his voice to Spotify's personalized curation feature and the idea of being immortalized.
What they're saying: "This is a legacy project," he said, describing how he decided to be Spotify's AI model.
With hundreds of millions of people now able to access the feature through his voice, he says his goal is to make the experience of interacting with X about a human-to-human exchange.
"Ultimately, AI is the conduit to people to connect to the human version of me."
