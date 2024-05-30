Skip to main content
Watch: Axios AI+ Summit live from New York

Tune in virtually for our Axios AI+ Summit happening live from New York on June 5 starting at 2pm ET, featuring conversations with:

  • Downshiftology founder & creator Lisa Bryan
  • Robin Hood CEO Richard R. Buery Jr.
  • Allen Institute for AI CEO Ali Farhadi
  • Lux Capital partner Grace Isford
  • Spotify head of cultural partnerships and voice behind AI DJ Xavier "X" Jernigan
  • Gecko Robotics co-founder & CEO Jake Loosararian
  • NFL executive vice president for player safety, communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller
  • Raptive co-founder & CEO Michael Sanchez
  • AWS global head of sport Julie Souza
  • Georgetown University CSET director of strategy and foundational research grants Helen Toner
  • Signal Foundation president Meredith Whittaker
  • Osmo CEO & founder Alex Wiltschko

Register to livestream the event here.

