Columbia University settles lawsuit with Jewish student over unsafe campus

Seats for commencement at Columbia University set up in early May 2024. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Columbia University agreed to increase safety measures in a Tuesday lawsuit settlement with a Jewish student who felt threatened and their education disrupted by campus protests earlier this year. Why it matters: The settlement is one of the first legal agreements the university has made as related to campus protests as it faces investigation over alleged antisemitic and anti-Palestinian discrimination.

"We are pleased we've been able to come to a resolution and remain committed to our number one priority: the safety of our campus so that all of our students can successfully pursue their education and meet their academic goals," a Columbia University spokesperson said.

What's next: One of the settlement terms is the appointment of a "safe passage liaison" who will serve as the contact for students with protest-related safety concerns.

This person will also coordinate the response to student requests for escorts through at least December 2024.

Columbia's chief operating officer will have the authority to order alternative entrance and exit points from the campus for students receiving security escorts.

In the settlement, the university committed to establishing a process for students to complete key assignments or exams if they were unable to because of demonstration activity.

Context: The class action lawsuit was brought forth by a Jewish student "on behalf of all Columbia students who switched to online learning" in mid-April.

The litigation, which was on the premise that Columbia "breached its contractual obligations by failing to provide a safe environment for its students," considered complaints received by Columbia about Jewish students feeling threatened.

Zoom out: A Pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University followed the congressional testimony of university president Minouche Shafik regarding campus antisemitism.

Similar encampments and protests spread to universities across the country, leading to the arrests of demonstrators at Columbia and beyond.

