Updated 5 hours ago

Andy Kim wins New Jersey's Senate primary for Menendez's seat

Representative Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is appearing before the committee to testify on the coronavirus crisis an

Rep. Andy Kim during a hearing in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) won New Jersey's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, bringing him one step closer to taking indicted Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) seat, per AP.

Why it matters: It comes a day after Menendez, who's on trial on federal bribery charges, filed to run for re-election as an independent for the New Jersey seat that's typically been for Democrats.

What they're saying: "We built a stunningly powerful grassroots movement that took down the unfair ballot line and changed NJ politics forever.," Kim said in a statement.

  • "Now we are ready to take our movement for change to the US Senate!" he added.

The big picture: Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with obstruction of justice in a superseding indictment in March.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Rep. Andy Kim and further context.

