Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rep. Andy Kim during a hearing in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) won New Jersey's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, bringing him one step closer to taking indicted Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) seat, per AP. Why it matters: It comes a day after Menendez, who's on trial on federal bribery charges, filed to run for re-election as an independent for the New Jersey seat that's typically been for Democrats.

What they're saying: "We built a stunningly powerful grassroots movement that took down the unfair ballot line and changed NJ politics forever.," Kim said in a statement.

"Now we are ready to take our movement for change to the US Senate!" he added.

The big picture: Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with obstruction of justice in a superseding indictment in March.

Months earlier, the couple was indicted on bribery charges, and he later stepped down from his position as Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair.

The Menendezes have both pleaded not guilty in the case.

Go deeper: Rep. Andy Kim to challenge Sen. Menendez in 2024 after bribery charges

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Rep. Andy Kim and further context.