Rep. Andy Kim during a hearing in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) won New Jersey's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, bringing him one step closer to taking indicted Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) seat, per AP.
Why it matters: It comes a day after Menendez, who's on trial on federal bribery charges, filed to run for re-election as an independent for the New Jersey seat that's typically been for Democrats.
What they're saying: "We built a stunningly powerful grassroots movement that took down the unfair ballot line and changed NJ politics forever.," Kim said in a statement.
The big picture: Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with obstruction of justice in a superseding indictment in March.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Rep. Andy Kim and further context.