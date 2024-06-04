Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
Paramount's trio of co-CEOs laid out a transformation plan for the company Tuesday that includes exploring a joint venture or long-term strategic partnership to grow Paramount+.
Why it matters: Paramount's plans come as it nears a merger with Skydance Media and as its streaming business remains unprofitable, with analysts saying it lacks the scale necessary to compete.
The big picture: The changes, laid out at the company's annual meeting, are part of a broader effort to streamline the business.
Zoom in: The CEOs laid out a plan to bolster revenue by licensing more of Paramount's content to other platforms.
Zoom out: The "Office of the CEO" team was named in April after longtime CEO Bob Bakish stepped down following reports of his resistance to the Skydance deal.
What to watch: Skydance submitted a revised offer for Paramount that includes the option for some nonvoting shareholders to cash out at $15 per share.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Bob Bakish stepped down and the new leadership team was named in April (not May).