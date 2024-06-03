Share on email (opens in new window)

Skydance's revised offer for Paramount includes the option for some nonvoting shareholders to cash out at $15 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why it matters: The new offer represents a 26% premium of Paramount's closing price on Friday and is meant to seal a deal that's been in the works for nearly six months.

The big picture: Skydance's pursuit of Paramount received initial pushback from some shareholders who worried the deal would favor controlling shareholder Shari Redstone at their expense.

The new offer from David Ellison's media company gives shareholders the option of cashing out at $15 per share or rolling their stock into the new company, the WSJ reports.

A deal would involve Skydance paying $2 billion to acquire Redstone's National Amusements holding company, followed by a merger between Paramount and Skydance, with Ellison leading the combined company.

Skydance would also put $1.5 billion into Paramount's balance sheet, the WSJ said.

Paramount and Skydance declined to comment.

What's next: Paramount's annual meeting of shareholders is set for Tuesday morning.