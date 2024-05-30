Skydance sweetens offer to buy Paramount

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Skydance Media submitted a revised offer to buy Paramount that appears to be more favorable to its nonvoting shareholders, Axios has confirmed. Why it matters: The new offer could put David Ellison's media company back in the driver's seat for Paramount.

Zoom in: The new offer would lessen the amount that Skydance and its backers would pay Redstone, whose National Amusements is Paramount's controlling shareholder, according to Variety.

Money would be reallocated towards the company's nonvoting shareholders, many of which have come out publicly against a deal with Skydance, and Skydance would put up more cash upfront, Variety said.

News of the new offer was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday and later confirmed to Axios by a source with knowledge of the talks.

What's next: The special committee that is handling Paramount's sale talks is expected to review the offer shortly, the WSJ reported.

Representatives for Skydance and Paramount declined to comment.