Skydance sweetens offer to buy Paramount

Photo: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Skydance Media submitted a revised offer to buy Paramount that appears to be more favorable to its nonvoting shareholders, Axios has confirmed.
Why it matters: The new offer could put David Ellison's media company back in the driver's seat for Paramount.
Zoom in: The new offer would lessen the amount that Skydance and its backers would pay Redstone, whose National Amusements is Paramount's controlling shareholder, according to Variety.
What's next: The special committee that is handling Paramount's sale talks is expected to review the offer shortly, the WSJ reported.
Representatives for Skydance and Paramount declined to comment.