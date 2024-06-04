Between the lines: Baz's campaign also comes on the heels of a consumer boycott, which ignited afterWK Kellogg Co. CEO Gary Pilnick appeared on CNBC and encouraged cash-strapped families to consider eating cereal for dinner.
The "cereal for dinner" ad campaign has been running since 2022, but after Pilnick positioned the name-brand cerealas a solution to rising food costs, parents across social media — specifically millennial moms — called for a boycott.
By partnering with Baz, the brand is now positioning itself to win back good will with this key audience.
The big picture: This partnership isn't just a way to insert the company into the cultural conversation and appeal to some disgruntled consumers — it's also good business.
Women predominately control the purchasing decisions in their household, with 78% identifying as their family's primary shopper, according to a recent consumer report.
Other major consumer brands are taking note as well.
AndDove Chocolate launched the "Mom Experience Translator," an AI-powered tool that helps mothers returning to the workforce quickly identify and highlight their many transferable skills acquired in motherhood.
What they're saying: "I'm thrilled to use this moment as a billboard and platform where we can celebrate the mind-blowing miracle of pregnancy and motherhood that is happening around us all and is nothing short of a dream come true," Baz said in a news release.
Context: The cereal giant chose Baz for this campaign because she "serves as a role-model for the empowerment of expectant mothers nationwide," per a brand spokesperson.
As part of their collaboration, Special K will donate $25,000 to support the United Way's Women United program.
The special-edition cereal boxes featuring Baz will be available to buy online and across Special K's Instagram and TikTok pages.