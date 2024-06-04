Look ma, no pilot

Share on email (opens in new window)

Joby's electric air taxi, with a pilot — for now. Photo courtesy of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation's electric air taxi service is still a couple of years from launch, but a deal announced today shows the company is already preparing for the next phase of aviation: autonomous flights. Why it matters: Self-flying electric vertical takeoff and landing air taxis (eVTOLs) could make transportation cleaner, quieter, safer and more affordable, proponents say.

Driving the news: Joby is buying the autonomy division of Xwing, an aviation startup that's been developing autonomous flying technology since 2016.

The terms of the deal, which involved an undisclosed amount of Joby stock, were not released.

Between the lines: Xwing's expertise in perception technology, system integration and certification could help Joby with both its near-term piloted operations, as well as its long-term plans for autonomous air taxis.

Plus, it could help Joby expand business with its largest customer: the U.S. Defense Department, which is eyeing eVTOLs and autonomy for more efficient logistics and safer missions.

Case in point: Xwing, which has been flying autonomously since 2020, recently demonstrated its Superpilot software during a U.S. Air Force exercise.

A Superpilot-equipped Cessna completed several daily flights, covering around 2,800 miles and landing at eight public and military airports.

The big picture: Several leading eVTOL startups, including Joby, Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies and Lilium, plan to launch air taxi service within a couple of years.

Most will begin operating with pilots in the cockpit, but they plan to eventually fly autonomously (with remote supervision).

Reality check: eVTOLs are essentially cleaner, quieter helicopters — but they'll remain a toy for rich business moguls and sports stars unless the industry can mass produce them affordably.

That's why many eVTOL startups are partnering with experienced automakers to help scale up manufacturing.

But even if eVTOL makers crank up production, there aren't enough pilots to fly the aircraft, which is why the industry favors automation.

The intrigue: Self-flying air taxis could also be much safer, says Jon Lovegren, chief of autonomy and airspace integration at another eVTOL company, Wisk Aero.

Commercial airlines have exceptional safety records — a few recent incidents notwithstanding — in part thanks to onboard automation.

Automating small planes and air taxis will bring that same level of safety to short-hop trips, Lovegren says.

Zoom in: Wisk Aero, a unit of Boeing, has been developing self-flying air taxis from the start.

Wisk is likely a few years behind its rivals in terms of regulatory approval because its strategy is more ambitious, Lovegren acknowledges.

Still, the company says it expects to begin autonomous operations by the end of the decade.

Wisk recently partnered with the city of Sugar Land, Texas, to begin planning how to commercialize an air taxi service to serve the greater Houston area.

The bottom line: Joby has a similar vision, founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said in a statement.

"The aircraft we are certifying will have a fully qualified pilot on board, but we recognize that a future generation of autonomous aircraft will play an important part in unlocking our vision of making clean and affordable aerial mobility as accessible as possible."

