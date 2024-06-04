House passes ICC sanctions bill despite White House opposition

The House passed legislation Tuesday that would sanction International Criminal Court officials for seeking arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Why it matters: The White House opposes sanctions, and the bill is likely to stall in the Senate, but 42 pro-Israel House Democrats broke with their party and voted for it.

House Republicans had initially expressed a desire to work with Democrats to craft bipartisan legislation, but those talks ran aground after the White House came out against sanctions.

The White House and senators have discussed alternatives to sanctions, Axios previously reported.

Driving the news: The bill, introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and co-sponsored by more than 60 Republicans, passed 247-155.

Two Republicans voted "present."

The nine-page measure would impose sanctions on anyone involved in ICC investigations or prosecutions of Americans or citizens of U.S. allies that are not ICC members, such as Israel.

Context: The vote comes after ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced plans to seek arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Lawmakers in both parties and President Biden harshly criticized the decision, but many top Democrats stopped short of endorsing sanctions.

Still, 19 Democrats signed onto a letter to the Biden administration last week endorsing more limited sanctions against ICC officials.

What to watch: Several pro-Israel Democrats who support sanctions in theory blasted the measure as overly broad but said they would still be willing to work with Republicans on a narrower bill.

"There are many ways to draft reasonable sanctions ... we should sanction the particular prosecutor for what he did," Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) told Axios.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) said she would "rather have a bill that has better language in it," adding that "a bipartisan bill would be a much better approach."

